Amazon UK poaches Tesco veteran Tony Hoggett to run stores By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Amazon (NASDAQ:) UK said on Friday it had appointed Tesco (OTC:) veteran Tony Hoggett to run its physical stores.

Hoggett has been with Tesco for over 31 years and is currently chief strategy and innovation director.

Amazon said he will join in January 2022.