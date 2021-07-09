3 Stocks to Buy Now for a Rebound in Precious Metals By StockNews



© Reuters. 3 Stocks to Buy Now for a Rebound in Precious Metals



The prices of gold and precious metals have been rebounding after steep decline. Prices corrected after the Fed signaled that it would raise rates sooner than expected. Not that prices are moving back up, it’s a great time to consider precious metal stocks such as Centerra Gold (CGAU), Centamin (CELTF), and Jaguar Mining (OTC:).Gold and other precious metals suffered quite the steep skid a couple of weeks ago. In fact, the decline was gold’s steepest for a single week dating back to the spring of 2020. Thankfully, gold bounced right back after the disappointing week.

Most investors have some exposure to precious metals. However, plenty of investors have invested the entirety of their funds allotted to precious metals in gold. A better approach might be to invest in several different precious metals producers before a larger rebound occurs in the days and weeks ahead.

There are numerous publicly traded precious metals companies you can consider. Below, I provide a look at three precious metals stocks that could allow investors to ride the rebound: Centerra Gold (CGAU), Centamin (CELTF), and Jaguar Mining (JAGGF).

