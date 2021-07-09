18 Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — July 9

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

1.

Cardi B went at a BBQ in LA and made it known that she is not here for vegan food at them:

2.

Wilmer Valderrama was excited to share the first trailer for Disney’s Encanto (which he happens to be a voice actor on):

3.

While Gabriel Iglesias was excited to announce that he was collabing with Tapatío hot sauce as part of the brand’s 50th anniversary:

4.

Aubrey Plaza wrapped filming her upcoming film, Spin Me Around, in Italy and celebrated by sight-seeing with her costars (which includes Alison Brie):

5.

Bad Bunny drove around lip syncing to Mora’s “Volando (Remix)” which he is featured on:

6.

Danna Paola ate a clementine while decked head-to-toe in Prada

7.

Danny Trejo announced that his memoir is now out:

8.

Adriana Lima did a little late night photo shoot:

9.

Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single with Rauw Alejandro, “Cambia el Paso”:

10.

Madison Reyes felt pretty in her new dress:

11.

Salma Hayek attended the Balenciaga Couture show in Paris:

12.

Alfonso Herrera left Atlanta after being there for the last 8 months:

13.

Zoe Saldana took an artsy selfie in Italy:

14.

Anthony Ramos worked out in the rain:

15.

Sofía Vergara went on vacation with her husband Joe Manganiello and some family:

16.

Neymar celebrated with his fellow Brazil players after defeating Peru 1-0 in the Copa América semi-finals:

17.

Maluma wanted us to guess if he’s single or taken:

18.

And finally, Selena Gomez celebrated the release of her swimsuit collab collection with La’​Mariette:

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR