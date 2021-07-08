Young Koreans’ debt soars as they turn to crypto, stocks and real estate By Cointelegraph

Household debt for younger Koreans — those born from the 1980s onward — has surged to $22.7 billion, up from $3.9 billion from last year.

Data from South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), released today by Representative Kim Han-jeong of the Democratic Party of Korea, reportedly indicates that the high levels of lending are attributable to an increase in investments in cryptocurrencies, stocks and real estate.