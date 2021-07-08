Yen, Swiss franc ascendant, risk aversion pummels Aussie, kiwi

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield dipped to a

COVID-19 could derail a revival that is already showing pockets

amid growing concerns the fast-spreading Delta variant of

Bonds have rallied while stocks took a hammering worldwide

multi-month lows as investors turned cautious about the global

the Australian and New Zealand dollars languished near

stood tall on Friday, while risk-sensitive currencies including

TOKYO — The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc

nearly five-month low of 1.25% overnight, from as high as

1.5440% just two weeks ago.

That put pressure on the U.S. currency, with the dollar

index left licking its wounds after a 0.36% slide on

Thursday to stand at 92.372. On Wednesday, it had pushed to a

three-month high of 92.8440.

The euro benefited, holding on to a 0.45% jump

from overnight to trade at $1.1846.

The yen changed hands at 109.865 per dollar,

maintaining gains from the previous session’s 0.8% rally.

“There is certainly a wind of change in markets,” with

concerns about inflation now shifting to concerns about growth,

Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote

in a client note.

“There has not been a single catalyst triggering a turn in