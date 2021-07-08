Yen, Swiss franc ascendant, risk aversion pummels Aussie, kiwi

TOKYO — The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc

stood tall on Friday, while risk-sensitive currencies including

the Australian and New Zealand dollars languished near

multi-month lows as investors turned cautious about the global

economic recovery.

Bonds have rallied while stocks took a hammering worldwide

amid growing concerns the fast-spreading Delta variant of

COVID-19 could derail a revival that is already showing pockets

of weakness.

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield dipped to a

nearly five-month low of 1.25% overnight, from as high as

1.5440% just two weeks ago.

That put pressure on the U.S. currency, with the dollar

index left licking its wounds after a 0.36% slide on

Thursday to stand at 92.372. On Wednesday, it had pushed to a

three-month high of 92.8440.

The euro benefited, holding on to a 0.45% jump

from overnight to trade at $1.1846.

The yen changed hands at 109.865 per dollar,

maintaining gains from the previous session’s 0.8% rally.

“There is certainly a wind of change in markets,” with

concerns about inflation now shifting to concerns about growth,

Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote

in a client note.

“There has not been a single catalyst triggering a turn in

sentiment, instead it seems that an accumulation of events,”

including the rapid spread of the Delta variant and perceptions

that central bank tightening could choke the recovery, he said.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new

claims for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week, an

indication that the labor market recovery from the COVID-19

pandemic continues to be choppy.

The Swiss franc held on to gains from Thursday,

when it soared more than 1%, to trade at 0.91540 per dollar.

The Aussie slipped 0.1% to $0.74245 after dropping

0.7% on Thursday and touching its weakest since mid-December at

$0.74170.

New Zealand’s kiwi languished at $0.69435,

maintaining a more than 1% plunge from the previous session.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0101 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1839 $1.1845 -0.04% -3.10% +1.1850 +1.1839

Dollar/Yen 109.8800 109.7750 +0.08% +6.37% +109.9200 +109.8000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9155 0.9150 +0.05% +3.48% +0.9155 +0.9148

Sterling/Dollar 1.3784 1.3789 +0.01% +0.94% +1.3793 +1.3783

Dollar/Canadian 1.2534 1.2532 +0.01% -1.58% +1.2547 +1.2529

Aussie/Dollar 0.7422 0.7432 -0.12% -3.51% +0.7439 +0.7421

NZ 0.6940 0.6946 -0.06% -3.33% +0.6953 +0.6939

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

Reporting by Kevin Buckland

Editing by Shri Navaratnam

