We have enabled more women to trade crypto By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The chief operating officer of stock and cryptocurrency trading app Robinhood aims for significant growth in the number of female customers, particularly when it comes to investing in crypto.

In an interview with Business Insider published Wednesday, Robinhood COO Gretchen Howard said the number of women using the trading app had more than tripled, representing a 369% increase year-on-year. In addition, the platform reported in March that 40% of its active female customers were trading crypto, a seven-fold increase over 2020.