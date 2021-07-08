Wall Street Tumbles at Open as Growth Fears Mount; Dow Down 470 Pts By Investing.com

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets tumbled in early trade on Thursday as technical factors in the bond market combined with fears over the strength of the economic recovery and concerns about regulatory actions, both in the U.S. and China.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was down 472 points, or 1.4%, at 34,210 points, while the was down 1.5%. The meanwhile underperformed with a drop of 1.6%. 

Stocks were hit by, among other things, a modest rise in initial jobless claims that suggested that progress in the labor market is stalling, along with news of antitrust initiatives in the U.S. and China. Railroad stocks were hit by a Wall Street Journal report that the Biden administration is planning an executive order to break the market power of big transportation companies, while China’s antitrust regulator handed out a series of maximum fines that again weighed on Chinese ADRs. 

 

