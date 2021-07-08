Volkswagen to discuss CEO contract extension on Friday -sources

Article content

ZISLOW — Volkswagen’s supervisory board will discuss on Friday whether to extend the contract of Chief Executive Herbert Diess, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The meeting, at which the sources said the board could decide in favor of a two-year extension for Diess until 2025, is taking place only days ahead of Volkswagen’s strategy day scheduled for July 13.

A fresh contract would come shortly after Diess’ long-term opponent Bernd Osterloh stepped down as works council head and took a management position at Volkswagen’s truck unit Traton .