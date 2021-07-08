Visa Crypto-Related Spending on Goods and Services Tops $1 Billion By CoinQuora



Visa Crypto-Related Spending on Goods and Services Tops $1 Billion



Visa (NYSE:) said its crypto-linked card usage exceeded $1 billion in the first 6 months of 2021.

Moreover, Visa compared this year’s spending with that of 2020 and 2019.

On Wednesday, Visa noted that consumers globally spent more than $1 billion worth of crypto on goods and services through their crypto-linked cards in the first half of 2021.

As a result, this is a positive result for the company that has initiated partnerships with many crypto operators. This includes Coinbase, Binance, Crypto.com, and many more.

In an interview, Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu said,