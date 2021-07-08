Valuart Thrilled for Its First NFT Drop — Banksy’s ‘Spike’ By CoinQuora



Valuart Thrilled for Its First NFT Drop — Banksy’s ‘Spike’



Valuart will be making its first NFT drop.

50% of the auction sale will go to charity.

The NFT is a ‘perfect digital clone’ of Banksy’s ‘Spike’.

Valuart is set to auction a unique NFT derived from original artwork — Spike. This piece is based on Banksy’s work of the same name. More so, the firm is happy to say that 50% of the proceeds will go to charity.

The startup is known for minting licensed NFTs derived from original artwork. ‘Spike’, in particular, will auction as a 1:1 NFT. Notably, an infamous street artist — Banksy made the original piece in Palestine. Presently, the original ‘Spike’ art piece is in the hands of Vittorio Grigòlo.

Grigòlo, the famous tenor and Valuart co-founder, agreed to auction a digital original version of the Banksy artwork. Hence, it will work as CGI artwork. As an NFT, Spike will float across the universe until it returns to its rightful place on earth. Here, it will emerge as a newly minted non-fungible token (NFTs). Grigòlo shares his excitement,

