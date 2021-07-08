Unmarshal Forms Strategic Partnership with Ethernity Chain to Elevate NFT Space By DailyCoin



Unmarshal Forms Strategic Partnership with Ethernity Chain to Elevate NFT Space



Unmarshal is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Ethernity Chain – A blockchain-based platform that exhibits Authenticated non-fungible tokens (ANFTs). The artifacts and the artworks produced on Ethernity Chain are tokenized and traded on the blockchain. Unmarshal would be helping them chain to source and fetch real-time reliable data of these NFTs.

Ethernity Chain

Founded by crypto veteran Nick Rose, Ethernity Chain is committed to innovation in digital art and NFTs. Also, it is designed to help accurately determine the value of digital assets created by your favorite artists and endorsed by notable figures. Furthermore, Ethernity Chain aims to use NFTs for charity and social causes.

Unmarshal X Ethernity Chain

Unmarshal will be the essential bridge for Ethernity Chain to bring real world off-chain digital art into the blockchain ecosystem, bringing in main-stream adoption.

Unmarshal NFT APIs procure digital arts along with the placeholder of the actual art. In addition to it, it also procures the owner and the transaction history since the origin. Ethernity chain will integrate NFT APIs to build their reputable platform.

The current Unmarshal tech stack for NFTs is for and Binance Smart Chain. We will also support them with interoperable data in the future that can support transactions inside out.

“I sincerely admire the value that Ethernity Chain is bringing to the world of NFTs and the social responsibility they have endeavoured. We’re happy to join hands and help them in accessing blockchain data”

-Manohar Kolagondanahalli, Founder & CEO of Unmarshal

“We are thrilled to work with Unmarshal to Structure and Optimize our Data Network as we continue our growth in the blockchain space through Ethernity Chain Authenticated NFTs.”

Steven D’Agostino, CMO Ethernity

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs (aNFTs) and trading cards created by your favorite artists and endorsed by notable figures. You can get these exclusive aNFTs by auction or direct sales. Ethernity aims to build the most exclusive aNFT library and reward its creators and the community.

About Unmarshal

Unmarshal is a Multi-chain DeFi Data Network that facilitates seamless access to data on blockchains for any kind of decentralized applications.

To date, we have added support for Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, PolkaDot, and Substrate-based projects such as StaFi and with Polygon we are now diving into the Layer-2 networks and empowering dApp developers to have easy access to on-chain data.

For any queries, reach out to us at info@unmarshal.io

Continue reading on DailyCoin