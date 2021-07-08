UK’s WH Smith says expects small improvement in 2021 performance By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured outside a branch of WH Smith in Manchester, northern England, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
(Reuters) – UK’s WH Smith Plc said on Thursday it expects “a small improvement” to its performance in the current financial year, following stronger-than-anticipated performance in North America.
The FTSE-250 listed-company also said it signed deals for 18 tech accessory stores in a number of UK airports, including London Heathrow and Stansted, which it expects will deliver about 60 million pounds in annual sales in a fully recovered travel environment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.