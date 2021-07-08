UK watchdog weighs probe of Motorola’s Airwave network

Article content

Britain’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it was considering launching an investigation into Motorola Solutions Inc’s Airwave network that is used by emergency services in the nation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was launching a consultation on concerns surrounding Motorola’s dual role as the owner of the network and as a key supplier in the roll out of the planned new emergency services network.

“Initial review of the evidence available indicates that the supply of the Airwave network in Great Britain is not working well, resulting in significant detriment to customers and the taxpayer,” the CMA said.

The regulator also identified two potential solutions should an investigation confirm its concerns, including requiring the U.S.-based company to sell the network.

Motorola bought Airwave, a mobile radio network used by all emergency services in Britain, for 817.5 million pounds ($1.13 billion) in 2015. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.7260 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)