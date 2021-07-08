U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.75% By Investing.com



© Reuters U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.75%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.75%, while the index lost 0.86%, and the index lost 0.72%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 2.16% or 5.00 points to trade at 236.78 at the close. Meanwhile, International Business Machines (NYSE:) added 0.65% or 0.91 points to end at 140.73 and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 0.41% or 1.00 points to 244.22 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.44% or 3.71 points to trade at 148.48 at the close. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.34% or 8.61 points to end at 359.06 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was down 2.00% or 3.42 points to 167.56.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 3.96% to 369.40, Ball Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 2.98% to settle at 85.29 and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 2.23% to close at 17.40.

The worst performers were Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) which was down 7.83% to 262.92 in late trade, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 7.09% to settle at 253.96 and CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.16% to 30.95 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 104.25% to 21.61, Nova Lifestyle I (NASDAQ:) which was up 69.13% to settle at 6.410 and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 62.57% to close at 2.7800.

The worst performers were Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 32.55% to 45.58 in late trade, Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 24.70% to settle at 19.77 and 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.55% to 26.00 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2445 to 725 and 118 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2306 fell and 1135 advanced, while 166 ended unchanged.

Shares in Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 104.25% or 11.03 to 21.61. Shares in Nova Lifestyle I (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 69.13% or 2.620 to 6.410. Shares in Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 24.70% or 6.49 to 19.77. Shares in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 62.57% or 1.0700 to 2.7800.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 17.28% to 19.00.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.04% or 0.75 to $1802.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 1.30% or 0.94 to hit $73.14 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.23% or 0.90 to trade at $74.33 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.47% to 1.1845, while USD/JPY fell 0.80% to 109.77.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.29% at 92.373.