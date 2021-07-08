U.S., Mexico Outline GM Plant Labor Fixes in Trade-Deal First

The plan seeks to provide the workers of the facility in Silao, Guanajuato, with the ability to vote on whether to approve their collective-bargaining agreement, or CBA, in free and democratic conditions, and to remediate the denial of the right of free association and collective bargaining to workers at the facility, the Office of a U.S. Trade Representative said in an emailed statement Thursday.

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. and Mexico outlined a plan to remedy the denial of workers’ rights at a General Motors Co. pick-up truck plant, the first such strategy under a mechanism in the year-old trade deal between the nations and Canada.

The so-called remediation plan comes while USTR Katherine Tai is in Mexico City meeting her counterparts on the one-year anniversary of pact that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement a year ago and contains rapid-response mechanisms to deal with worker-rights issues.

“Reaching an agreement with Mexico on a remediation plan shows the USMCA’s potential to protect workers’ rights and the benefits of a worker-centered trade policy,” Tai said in a statement, using the U.S.’s preferred acronym for the pact. “Fully implementing and enforcing the USMCA not only helps workers there, it also helps American workers by preventing trade from becoming a race to the bottom.”

Under the plan, the union at the plant will hold a new vote on the collective-bargaining agreement by Aug. 20, or else the CBA will be terminated and workers will retain their rights under the CBA. Mexico’s Labor Ministry will oversee the vote, ensure that the voting area is secure, and ballots are safeguarded. The International Labor Organization will send observers to the vote.

The end date for the course of remediation is Sept. 20; if the U.S. determines that the denial of rights hasn’t been addressed, the U.S. may decide to impose further remedies.

