Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp said on Thursday its political action committee will halt donations to U.S. lawmakers that voted against U.S. President Joe Biden’s election certification in January.

The largest Japanese automaker has come under harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers who voted against the certification of Biden’s win in some states.

“We are actively listening to our stakeholders and, at this time, have decided to stop contributing to those members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election,” the company said.

