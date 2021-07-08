Teamviewer sees weaker Q2 billings growth, confirms guidance By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of software company TeamViewer AG is pictured during TeamViewer’s initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo
BERLIN (Reuters) – Teamviewer, the remote connectivity software specialist, on Thursday reported weaker-than-expected billings growth in the second quarter but stood by its full-year outlook on the back of strong trading in June.
Billings growth, the German company’s preferred top-line metric, grew around 15% in the second quarter on a reported basis and by 18% at constant currencies, below its projections of at least 20% growth.
