Tabitha Brown’s McCormick Seasoning And Spice Mix Review

You know Tabitha Brown by now. 👑


Getty Images / Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

She’s a TikTok superstar — and an absolute queen —  who is known for posting vegan homecooked meals to her nearly 5 million followers. 

Her soothing voice really calms me after a long day — and she’s so much fun to watch and learn from.

So when I recently saw that Tabitha was launching her own seasoning mix, I knew I wanted to try it.

Tabitha’s seasoning is described as a “salt-free, Caribbean-inspired blend with a bright, sunshine flavor.” If you flip the bottle around, you’ll see that ingredients include allspice, thyme, turmeric, cayenne pepper, mango, and pineapple.


Fabiana Buontempo

When I first took the cap off, I immediately smelled the ginger and garlic. Although I enjoy spicy food, I admittedly was also nervous this seasoning would have too much of a kick for my liking. 

The seasoning billed itself as “all-purpose” — so I decided to try it on a handful of dishes I eat often throughout the week. I wanted to see if it would add that extra ~something.~

TEST #1: My morning omelette — which usually has eggs, spinach, tomatoes, and a little bit of cheese.


Fabiana Buontempo

I only added a little sprinkle at first as I cooked the eggs in my pan, nervous the spices would be too much on something as standard as eggs. But surprisingly, once I took a few bites of the eggs, I felt the need to add more as the blend wasn’t as spicy as I initially expected it to be. 

Although I typically stick to salt and pepper in my eggs, I really enjoyed the combination of flavors in my omelette. I even had my mom take a bite to try it and she loved it so much, she took the bottle and sprinkled on even more. 

TEST #2: Avocado toast.


Fabiana Buontempo

The spice mix was delicious sprinkled on a slice of avocado toast. The blend of garlic, ginger, mango, and pineapple gave it some savory-sweet complexity. The flavors really stood out when paired with the creamy avocado and crispy toast. 

TEST #3: Veggies! I was curious to try the seasoning on a vegetable so I tossed cauliflower and carrots in some olive oil and generously coated it in the seasoning.

I roasted the tray of cauliflower in the oven to get it nice and crispy. Thirty minutes later, I could barely wait for it to cool off, as I grabbed a piece off the hot tray and nearly burned my tongue — but it was worth it!


Fabiana Buontempo

The combination of ginger, garlic, and mango really stood out on the crispy vegetable. Of everything I tried this week, this was my favorite way to use the seasoning.

TEST #4: Last but not least, I wanted to try at least one hearty, meat-based dish to test the “all-purpose” aspect and see how the seasoning would stand up. So I seasoned a whole chicken and (with help from my dad) placed it in a rotisserie to cook for an hour.


Fabiana Buontempo

While preparing the chicken I made sure to be generous with the seasoning since it was the only spice that I was using. Usually I like a combination of seasonings but since this was an all-purpose one, I really wanted to taste all of the different flavors it offered and I put full faith in it. 

The seasoning on the cooked chicken had a subtle spicy-sweet taste — but was still delicious. Despite being generous with the seasoning, I think it would’ve tasted even more flavorful if I marinated it overnight with Tabitha’s seasoning. Either way, the flavoring reminded me of jerk chicken, a dish I love.


Fabiana Buontempo

It also deepened the nice golden-brown color on the outside of the chicken — which is always a plus.

Final thoughts: Tabitha’s new seasoning is a versatile, savory-sweet mix that works well in several dishes — though you may have to add more than you think you need.


Fabiana Buontempo

Overall, I give it an 8/10. I found the blend of flavors — the most dominant being ginger and pineapple, IMO —  to be very versatile and tasty on just about anything you sprinkle it on.

The only reason I took off a few points was because I was expecting the seasoning to have more of a kick. You definitely need a few shakes to taste all of the flavors, and I personally found the blend to lack a bit of a punch if you are light-handed with it. If you want to taste all of the flavors this blend offers, make sure to be generous with it. 

Ingredient-wise, it’s a salt-free spice — meaning you might want to separately add and adjust your own. But as a point of comparison, I often use Dash seasoning (also a salt-free spice) and that is one that I don’t find bland at all, even with only a little used.

Still, if you’re a fan of Caribbean-style flavors, Tabitha’s is worth trying.

If you want to try it yourself, find Tabitha Brown’s Sunshine seasoning on the McCormick website. It retails for $14.95 for a pack of two.

What’s your favorite flavor booster or seasoning spice? Share in the comments!

