Tabitha Brown’s McCormick Seasoning And Spice Mix Review



Fabiana Buontempo



I only added a little sprinkle at first as I cooked the eggs in my pan, nervous the spices would be too much on something as standard as eggs. But surprisingly, once I took a few bites of the eggs, I felt the need to add more as the blend wasn’t as spicy as I initially expected it to be.

Although I typically stick to salt and pepper in my eggs, I really enjoyed the combination of flavors in my omelette. I even had my mom take a bite to try it and she loved it so much, she took the bottle and sprinkled on even more.