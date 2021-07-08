Tabitha Brown’s McCormick Seasoning And Spice Mix Review

‘Cause that’s my business.
You know Tabitha Brown by now. 👑
Her soothing voice really calms me after a long day — and she’s so much fun to watch and learn from.
Tabitha’s seasoning is described as a “salt-free, Caribbean-inspired blend with a bright, sunshine flavor.” If you flip the bottle around, you’ll see that ingredients include allspice, thyme, turmeric, cayenne pepper, mango, and pineapple.
The seasoning billed itself as “all-purpose” — so I decided to try it on a handful of dishes I eat often throughout the week. I wanted to see if it would add that extra ~something.~
TEST #1: My morning omelette — which usually has eggs, spinach, tomatoes, and a little bit of cheese.
TEST #2: Avocado toast.
TEST #3: Veggies! I was curious to try the seasoning on a vegetable so I tossed cauliflower and carrots in some olive oil and generously coated it in the seasoning.
I roasted the tray of cauliflower in the oven to get it nice and crispy. Thirty minutes later, I could barely wait for it to cool off, as I grabbed a piece off the hot tray and nearly burned my tongue — but it was worth it!
TEST #4: Last but not least, I wanted to try at least one hearty, meat-based dish to test the “all-purpose” aspect and see how the seasoning would stand up. So I seasoned a whole chicken and (with help from my dad) placed it in a rotisserie to cook for an hour.
The seasoning on the cooked chicken had a subtle spicy-sweet taste — but was still delicious. Despite being generous with the seasoning, I think it would’ve tasted even more flavorful if I marinated it overnight with Tabitha’s seasoning. Either way, the flavoring reminded me of jerk chicken, a dish I love.
Final thoughts: Tabitha’s new seasoning is a versatile, savory-sweet mix that works well in several dishes — though you may have to add more than you think you need.
If you want to try it yourself, find Tabitha Brown’s Sunshine seasoning on the McCormick website. It retails for $14.95 for a pack of two.
What’s your favorite flavor booster or seasoning spice? Share in the comments!