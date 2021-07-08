Swiss competition watchdog fines Ford’s Swiss leasing By Reuters



ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss competition watchdog WEKO has fined Ford’s Swiss leasing company 7.7 million Swiss francs ($8.32 million) in a step concluding a multi-year probe into multiple car leasing firms’ coordination activities, it said on Thursday.

In July 2019, WEKO fined eight car leasing companies a total of 30 million Swiss francs for swapping information on rates for years.

It said no decision had been reached at the time with Ford Credit, leading to the later fine announced on Thursday, for “inadmissible coordination”.

($1 = 0.9250 Swiss francs)