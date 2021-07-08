Suedzucker confirms quarterly earnings fall, outlook still positive By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. A company logo of Suedzucker Group is pictured at the headquarters in Mannheim, Germany March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/Files

HAMBURG (Reuters) – Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar producer, on Thursday confirmed lower first-quarter earnings on the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, but expects profits will rise in its full financial year.

Suedzucker reaffirmed that group operating profit dropped to 49 million euros ($57.79 million) in the first quarter ending May 31 in its 2021/22 year, down from 61 million euros last year.

The result was burdened by its key sugar sector. Higher sugar sales revenues were offset by increased sugar production costs and lower retail sales volumes, it said

Turnover rose to 1.75 billion euros from 1.66 billion last year. The company had made a limited advanced announcement of earnings on June 16.

Suedzucker affirmed that it still expects full-year group operating profits of 300 million to 400 million euros, up from 236 million euros the previous year.

($1 = 0.8479 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR