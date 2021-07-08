Stablecoin firm Circle to go public in $4.5B blank-check deal By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
BREAKING: Stablecoin firm Circle to go public in $4.5B blank-check deal

Circle, a Goldman Sachs-backed fintech company focused on stablecoin development, has officially announced Thursday its plans to go public.

Under the terms of the agreement, a new Irish holding company will acquire both Concord and Circle and become a publicly-traded company that is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker “CRCL.” Upon completion of the transaction, existing Circle shareholders will hold around 86% ownership of the public entity.