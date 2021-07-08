Shiba Inu DEX ShibaSwap Passes $1B TVL 24 Hours Post Launch By CoinQuora

  • Just launched ShibaSwap surpassed $1 billion in TVL.
  • The DEX launched amid a lot of excitement in the SHIB community.
  • However, the DEX has caused a surge in ETH’s gas fee.

Shiba Inu’s just launched DeFi decentralized exchange ShibaSwap just surpassed $1 billion total value locked within 24 hours. The record TVL means the DEX now ranks in the top 30 according to DeFi Llama.

