Shiba Inu DEX ShibaSwap Passes $1B TVL 24 Hours Post Launch By CoinQuora

Shiba Inu DEX ShibaSwap Passes $1B TVL 24 Hours Post Launch
- Just launched ShibaSwap surpassed $1 billion in TVL.
- The DEX launched amid a lot of excitement in the SHIB community.
- However, the DEX has caused a surge in ETH’s gas fee.
Shiba Inu’s just launched DeFi decentralized exchange ShibaSwap just surpassed $1 billion total value locked within 24 hours. The record TVL means the DEX now ranks in the top 30 according to DeFi Llama.
1 Billion dollars #TVL (Total Value Locked) in a single day! Incredible!
Come to https://t.co/P8p0pb5uoZ, and Stake (BURY), Farm (DIG), get rewards, and trade your tokens with us. #ShibaSwap #ShibArmy
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.