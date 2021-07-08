Sen. Warren queries SEC chair on lack of crypto investor protection By Cointelegraph

Sen. Warren queries SEC chair on lack of crypto investor protection
Senator and former United States presidential aspirant Elizabeth Warren has once again raised alarms about the current regulatory climate for crypto in the country.
According to Reuters, Warren has written to Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, demanding answers about the scope of the SEC’s crypto oversight in the area of consumer protection.
