SEC Settles With 4 of 6 BitConnect Ponzi Scheme Promoters By CoinQuora



SEC Settles With 4 of 6 BitConnect Ponzi Scheme Promoters



The US SEC is about to settle with 4 BitConnect promoters.

The ponzi scheme raised over $2 billion before shutting down.

Also, the settlements include hefty penalties for each promoter.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is about to settle with four of six promoters associated with the BitConnect ponzi scheme.

In fact, Law360 reports that the settlement terms are only waiting for final approval. The presiding judge, John Koeltl, noted that the agreements just need some minor fixes before he signs off.

Although the finer details of the settlements are as yet unknown, it seems the agreements include fines for the defendants. According to reports, Joshua Heppensen will pay a $3 million fine, his fiancee Laura Mascola will pay $576,000. While Ryan Maasen will pay $526,000. Another defendant, Michael Noble, will pay an undisclosed amount.

To clarify, the four along with two …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora