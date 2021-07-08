SEC closes in on settlements with US BitConnect promoters for millions By Cointelegraph

SEC closes in on settlements with US BitConnect promoters for millions
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is nearing settlements with four U.S.-based individuals accused of promoting the multi-billion dollar crypto Ponzi scheme, BitConnect.
According to Law360, the terms of the settlements are currently awaiting final approval from Judge John Koeltl. The judge noted that while agreements’ terms are currently legally sound, minor fixes are needed to be made to ensure they are “scrupulously accurate.”
