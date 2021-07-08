Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.22% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.22%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 1.22%.

The best performers of the session on the were Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which rose 6.94% or 1.48 points to trade at 22.82 at the close. Meanwhile, Arabian Pipes Company (SE:) added 3.26% or 0.70 points to end at 22.16 and Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co (SE:) was up 2.96% or 3.40 points to 118.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:), which fell 3.78% or 6.20 points to trade at 158.00 at the close. Fitaihi Holding Group (SE:) declined 3.72% or 1.30 points to end at 33.60 and Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) was down 3.53% or 0.95 points to 26.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 156 to 39 and 9 ended unchanged.

Shares in Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 6.94% or 1.48 to 22.82.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.12% or 0.09 to $72.11 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.04% or 0.03 to hit $73.40 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.28% or 5.05 to trade at $1807.15 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.62% to 4.4487, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7507.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.39% at 92.282.