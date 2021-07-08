S.Korea’s LG Chem, LGES pledge $13 billion in battery investment by 2030 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

By Heekyong Yang

SEOUL (Reuters) – LG Chem Ltd and its wholly-owned battery subsidiary LG Energy Solution (LGES) plan to invest a combined 15.1 trillion won ($13.17 billion) in South Korea this decade, LGES said on Thursday.

Across the globe, countries are racing to bolster EV battery supply chains as demand for electric vehicles surges to combat climate change and automakers partner with battery makers to ensure uninterrupted supplies.

China is dominant, but South Korea is relatively well-placed, with plans to invest a combined more than 40 trillion won through 2030, the country’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.

That includes money from Samsung (KS:) SDI Co Ltd and SK Innovation Co Ltd and other battery material makers, as well as Thursday’s announcement from LG Chem and LGES.

LGES supplies batteries to automakers including Tesla (NASDAQ:), General Motors (NYSE:) and Volkswagen (DE:).

By 2030, it will invest 12.4 trillion won to expand its South Korean production capacity and to develop next generation battery technologies, while LG Chem plans to invest 2.7 trillion won.

LGES said it has battery orders worth 180 trillion won and aims to increase its annual production capacity to 260 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2023, which could power about 3.7 million electric vehicles.

With battery production sites in the China, Poland and the United States as well as South Korea, the company had an annual capacity of about 120 GWh of batteries as of end of 2020.

In March, LGES said it plans to invest $4.5 billion in the United States in its battery business through 2025.

($1 = 1,146.9400 won)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR