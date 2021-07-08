Rubicon Organics Co-Founds Cannabis Cultivators of B.C. With Fellow Industry Leaders to Foster Sustainable, Responsible Cannabis Industry in the Province Industry-led coalition aims to raise awareness about key issues on behalf of licensed cannabis cultivators in B.C. and to address policymakers with a unified voice

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, British Columbia (“B.C.”) leading cannabis producers Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics”), Pure Sunfarms, and Tantalus Labs announced the creation of Cannabis Cultivators of B.C. (“CCBC”). CCBC is a non-profit industry association dedicated to advocating for the growth of a responsible cannabis industry and advancing a favourable social, economic, and business environment for cannabis cultivation in B.C.

As the first cannabis cultivators’ association focused on licensed growers of all sizes in B.C., CCBC will work with policy makers to promote the economic well-being of the cannabis industry and contribute to policy-making, advance industry-wide cultivation issues on behalf of all licensed cannabis growers in B.C., and be a source of expertise in cannabis cultivation.

The organization’s vision is to shift the paradigm surrounding cannabis to policies built upon supporting cannabis as an emerging economic driver and agricultural commodity, and advance B.C. as a world leader in cannabis innovation and expertise.

“Cannabis cultivated in B.C. has long been world-renowned for its world-class quality. CCBC will be instrumental to promoting BC cultivated cannabis for its unique terroir, as winemakers have done in various regions around the world for decades. CCBC will create a much stronger collective voice to ensure that cannabis producers in B.C. are well represented in the agricultural community and that they are set up to succeed as global cannabis markets open up,” said Jesse McConnell, CEO of Rubicon Organics.

“B.C. has a thriving and fast-growing legal cannabis industry. Now is the time for B.C. producers to come together as a unified voice to provide leadership on important cultivation and production issues across the province and Canada. We look forward to working closely with governments at all levels, as well as like-minded organizations,” said Pure Sunfarms CEO Mandesh Dosanjh.

“Tantalus aspires to honour the historic cultural heritage of B.C. cannabis. Every community across our province should have the opportunity to promote their local cannabis cultivators with pride and transparency and I am proud to stand with the other founders of the CCBC in serving that bright future,” said Dan Sutton, CEO at Tantalus Labs.

CCBC encourages all licensed cannabis cultivators in B.C. and others in the industry who are committed to benefiting their communities and growing the cannabis sector responsibly, to join the organization and be part of a shared industry voice, and together help shape the future of the B.C. cannabis industry.

For more information, check: www.cannabiscultivatorsbc.org

Media Contact:

media@cannabiscultivatorsbc.org

ABOUT CANNABIS CULTIVATORS OF BC

Cannabis Cultivators of British Columbia (CCBC)is a non-profit association that brings together cannabis cultivators across British Columbia who are committed to promoting a growing cannabis sector and contributing to our communities. CCBC and its members believe that a thriving legal cannabis sector creates local jobs, generates tax revenue and contributes to British Columbia’s economy. CCBC advocates for the growth of a responsible cannabis industry in British Columbia and works with communities and governments to create conditions that benefit the sector and all of British Columbia. As the first cannabis growers’ association representing licensed cultivators of all sizes in British Columbia, we work with policy makers at every level of government to find common ground and move the sector forward. At CCBC, we believe it is time to shift the policy paradigm to make British Columbia the world leader in cannabis innovation and expertise.

ABOUT PURE SUNFARMS CORP.

Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With decades of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market. Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis 2 (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and most recently, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada. Pure Sunfarms is converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc.

www.puresunfarms.com

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates, processes and sells organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on innovation and the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply BareTM Organic, its super-premium concentrate brand LAB THEORYTM and its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co™, and mainstream premium brand Homestead™.

www.rubiconorganics.com

ABOUT TANTALUS LABS LTD.

Tantalus Labs is committed to sustainable cultivation of world class cannabis products. Owned and operated in British Columbia, their team is a group of specialized scientists, engineers, and designers committed to the advancement of agricultural science. They believe that passion for natural, sungrown cultivation methods will usher in a brighter future for clean cannabis. For more information, visit tantaluslabs.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, and statements such as the Company’s belief that it is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products, and the Company’s intention of achieving industry leading profitability are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including that its capital needs will be as currently projected. Risks and uncertainties associated with forward looking information in this press release include, among others, information or statements concerning the Company’s expectations of financial resources available to fund operations; Rubicon Organics’ limited operating history and lack of historical profits; obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; that regulatory requirements will be maintained; general business and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the Company’s ability to obtain financing at reasonable terms through the sale of equity and/or debt commitments; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company’s competitors; that our current relationships with our suppliers, service providers and other third parties will be maintained; and the impact of the current global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.