Pub operator Fuller’s axes dividend after swinging to annual loss By Reuters

(Reuters) – Fuller, Smith & Turner said on Thursday it would scrap its dividend, after swinging to a full-year loss as the British pub and hotel operator was pummelled by pandemic-led restrictions which have run into the current fiscal year.
The company said adjusted pretax loss stood at 48.7 million pounds ($67.14 million) for the 52 weeks to March 27, compared to a profit of 19.4 million pounds in the previous year. Overall sales and other income slumped 77%.
($1 = 0.7254 pounds)
