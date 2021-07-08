Poland financial regulator issues public warning about Binance By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Poland financial regulator issues public warning about Binance

As Binance faces scrutiny from regulators around the globe, Poland’s finance watchdog has issued a consumer warning about the cryptocurrency exchange.

On Wednesday, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (PFSA) published a statement on Binance’s growing regulatory issues around the world, stressing that the company’s operations are unregulated in Central European countries.