Poland financial regulator issues public warning about Binance By Cointelegraph

Poland financial regulator issues public warning about Binance
As Binance faces scrutiny from regulators around the globe, Poland’s finance watchdog has issued a consumer warning about the cryptocurrency exchange.
On Wednesday, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (PFSA) published a statement on Binance’s growing regulatory issues around the world, stressing that the company’s operations are unregulated in Central European countries.
