Oil Heads for the Worst Week Since April on OPEC+ Feud, Delta

Article content (Bloomberg) — Oil headed for the biggest weekly loss since April as a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates clouded the outlook for supply just as the spread of the delta virus variant hurt demand prospects. West Texas Intermediate, which was steady near $73 a barrel, has sunk almost 3% this week, snapping a run of six consecutive weekly gains that had lifted prices to the highest level since 2014. A stronger dollar and investors backtracking on reflation bets have also weighed on the outlook for crude.

Article content The drop for WTI over the week came despite official data on Thursday that showed another fall in U.S. crude stockpiles, as well as record fuel demand. Nationwide oil holdings have shrunk to the lowest since February 2020 as activity picks up with the rollout of vaccines to combat the pandemic. After an 11% gain last month, July has been more challenging for oil, driven by uncertainties for both supply and demand. While the dispute at the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries may prompt the cartel and its allies to leave output steady in August, there’s also scope for members adding barrels unilaterally. At the same time, reopenings in the U.S. and Europe are aiding energy consumption, but rising infections from the delta strain pose a risk.