Oil Down, U.S. Fuel Inventory Fall Shows Demand Surge By Investing.com

By Doris Yu

Investing.com – Oil was down Friday morning in Asia even if data released on Thursday said and demand surged as economic recovery drove consumption.

fell 0.32% to $73.88 by 10:10 PM ET (2:10 AM GMT) and edged down 0.18% to $72.81.

Crude oil supply data from (EIA) showed a draw of 6.866 million barrels. Forecasts prepared by Investing.com predicted a 4.033 million-barrel draw, while a 6.718 million-barrel draw was recorded during the previous week.

Meanwhile, the fuel demand surged to 10 million barrels a day in the week before Jul. 4 U.S. holiday, according to the EIA.

After an 11% gain in June, the oil market faces challenges this month amid rising uncertainties for both supply and demand.

The U.S. benchmark is set to post the first weekly decline since the middle of May 2021. The ongoing dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates about supply increase and the outbreak of the COVID-19 delta variant clouded the market.

While the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) is yet to reach a decision on supply policy and the cartel may keep output steady in August, OPEC+ members may add barrels unilaterally. Meanwhile, fuel consumption is driven by economic reopenings in the U.S. and Europe but overshadowed by the spread of the COVID-19 variant delta.