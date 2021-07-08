Nvidia, AMD Fall As Growth Worries Mount, Chips Shortage Seen Lasting By Investing.com



© Reuters.



Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Nvidia (NASDAQ:) and AMD (NASDAQ:) shares fell nearly 2% each as worries over economic growth gripped market players and the shortage of chips looked like having an extended run.

Bullish reports on Nvidia by Oppenheimer and Truist Securities were ignored. So was Goldman Sachs’ on AMD.

Chipmakers of all hues – from those making chips for mobiles and laptops to those making for cars, cameras and servers – have had an unprecedented boom in demand as consumption jumped during and after the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Almost all chipmakers have announced expansion of capacities, committing billions of dollars in investments.

But all that may have to wait as worries over growth resurface amid a surging Delta variant of the original coronavirus.

Japan today declared a virus emergency that will last at least through the Olympics that start in its capital Tokyo in two weeks. New cases are up in both the U.S. and the U.K.