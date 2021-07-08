Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

Article content

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter earnings results on Monday, August 9, 2021, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on second quarter results and the outlook.

To avoid delays in accessing our Q2 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which will require participants to pre-register for the call online through the following link; http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3792844. Alternatively, callers can also pre-register by phone at 1-888-869-1189 and providing Conference ID 3792844. Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do NOT share this information with anyone else. A webcast of the conference call and the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, www.nutrien.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days from the time of the call.