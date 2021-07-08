North Dakota sues federal govt over canceled oil and gas leasing

Article content

NEW YORK — North Dakota is suing the U.S. government on claims the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management illegally canceled oil and gas lease auctions in the state.

The complaint, filed late Wednesday with the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota Western Division, said March and June auctions nixed by the federal agencies cost the state $80 million in lost revenues.

“I have taken this action to protect North Dakota’s economy, the jobs of our hard-working citizens, and North Dakota’s rights to control its own natural resources,” North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said in a statement.