Naomi Osaka Pens Letter In Time Magazine About Mental Health

“There can be moments for any of us where we are dealing with issues behind the scenes. Each of us as humans is going through something on some level,” she explained. “I have numerous suggestions to offer the tennis hierarchy, but my No. 1 suggestion would be to allow a small number of ‘sick days’ per year where you are excused from your press commitments without having to disclose your personal reasons. I believe this would bring sport in line with the rest of society.”