Nafty Brings Blockchain Solution to Empower Adult Content Creators and Reward Consumers By DailyCoin



Nafty Brings Blockchain Solution to Empower Adult Content Creators and Reward Consumers



Nafty, a DeFi ecosystem for the $97 billion adult industry, has officially launched the NAFTY token and three adult content platforms. Through its various platforms, Nafty aims to change the way adult creators sell their content and engage with their fans.

Nafty has partnered with well-known adult stars to make their exclusive 18+ content available across its ecosystem.

So far, Nafty has launched four platforms:

NaftyFans.com: A blockchain-based fanclub platform that offers lower fees, better payment solutions, and built-in marketing tools

Nafty.tv: A subscription platform where adult content creators can charge a monthly/yearly fee for exclusive content

NaftyArt.com: An NFT marketplace for adult creators and erotic artists. It gives creators access to a long-term revenue stream

NaftyPay.com: A state of the art payment solution for the adult industry. It enables payments and withdrawals with Nafty token on any platform and exchanges to any cryptocurrency

NAFTY is the native token for the entire ecosystem. During the pre-sale, NAFTY tokens worth 1000 BNB sold out in less than 53 minutes. The token is based on the Binance blockchain and is available on Pancakeswap for trading.

The NAFTY holders earn a passive income from transaction fees charged across the ecosystem. They can also use it to tip the creators, buy NFTs, place advertisements on Nafty platforms, pay for subscriptions to Nafty.tv and influence the roadmap of Nafty projects.

Nafty removes the producers, agencies, and other intermediaries that take a huge cut from creators’ income. It enables adult creators to directly monetize their fanbase using blockchain.

Platforms in the Nafty ecosystem have built-in marketing tools to help creators grow their fanbase. Creators can give each other shoutouts and use an affiliate program to attract traffic from external sources. They no longer have to worry about a platform banning or discouraging adult content.

Since the leading payment processing companies have banned the adult industry, payment services that cater to the segment charge unreasonably high fees. Nafty dramatically reduces the payment processing costs for creators by using blockchain and its native NAFTY token. They are also reaching out to third party platforms to join the ecosystem and liberalize the payments restrictions from the adult space.

“We are proud and excited to have developed an ecosystem of platforms, which, along with the NAFTY token, put the power and earning potential into the hands of the creators,”

said Nafty CEO Rob Kemenyfi.

About Nafty

Nafty is a decentralized NSFW ecosystem that empowers content creators using blockchain. It removes intermediaries, offers low-cost payment solutions and marketing tools to help creators build a fanbase. NAFTY is the governance token across the ecosystem.

