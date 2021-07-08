Mexico, U.S. agree GM Silao union vote will be held by Aug 20: USTR By Reuters

© Reuters. A view of the plant of General Motors in Silao, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, November 9, 2017. Picture taken November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and Mexico on Thursday agreed that a new union vote will be held at the General Motors (NYSE:) Silao plant by Aug. 20, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office (USTR) said.
USTR said Mexico has agreed to a number of safeguards before the vote, including having Mexican federal inspectors and impartial international observers from the International Labor Organization at the facility ahead of the vote. Mexico said in May that it would review labor practices at the GM plant in central Mexico after a formal complaint from USTR.
