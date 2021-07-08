Meitu loses $17.3million on Bitcoin, gains $14.7million on Ether By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Meitu loses $17.3million on Bitcoin, gains $14.7million on Ether

Software company Meitu Inc. has reportedly lost up to $17.3 million on its investments. On the flip side, amid the recent crypto market crash, the firm saw a profit of about $14.7 million on its Ether holdings.

The Hong Kong-based firm, popular for its Photoshop filter app, invested a total of $100million on Bitcoin and between March and April 2021. It acquired a total of 940.89 BTC for $49.5million and 31,000 ETH for $50.5million.

To put things in perspective, the Meitu purchased Bitcoin at an average price of $52,600 per token, while it spent an average of $1,629 on Ethereum. The current value of its investment stands at $32.2million for Bitcoin and $65.2million for Ethereum. This is a 2.6% drop from the initial US$100million investment.

Meitu stated in an announcement on June 6 that its operations would carry on as usual, but it had no plans to deal on cryptocurrencies for the time being until the blockchain industry grows past its infancy.

The Board believes that the blockchain industry is still in its early stage and that cryptocurrencies have ample room for appreciation in value over the long-term.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR