Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Northern California near Nevada By Reuters

(Reuters) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Northern California near the border with Nevada on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake, initially reported as magnitude 6.2 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), struck at a depth of 6 miles (10 km) and was centered 150 miles east of California capital Sacramento, the USGS said on its website.
