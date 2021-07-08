London copper rises as dollar retreats; Shanghai copper falls

Article content

London copper prices ticked up on Friday, as the U.S. dollar pulled back from a three-month high, but the metal struggled to widen gains amid doubts about the pace of the global economic recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $9,339.50 a tonne by 0222 GMT, after a 1.4% drop in the previous session.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.7% to 68,550 yuan ($10,565.66) a tonne.

The rapid spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in many countries has raised concerns that the global economic rebound might be derailed, dampening expectations for metals demand.