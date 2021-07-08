“Legally Blonde” Almost Had A Very Different Ending

Bradly Lamb
It’s been 20 years since Legally Blonde‘s Elle Woods ditched post-grad sorority life and a prospective career in fashion merchandising to attend Harvard Law School — at first, all in pursuit of guy who broke up with her because she was a just little bit too Marilyn, not quite enough Jackie, for him and his super serious career plan.


Tracy Bennett/MGM Pictures via Getty Images

Of course, Elle (played by Reese Witherspoon) found success at Harvard without sacrificing her love of scented resumes or the color pink.

Legally Blonde‘s final scene sees Elle standing before her class at graduation, delivering the valedictorian speech.


teendotcom.tumblr.com / Via media.giphy.com

It was the ultimate conclusion to a film that would go on to receive praise for its feminist lessons, but it actually wasn’t supposed to wrap up this way.

Members of Legally Blonde‘s cast and crew shared details about its rewritten final scenes during a New York Times interview this week, and each draft was so different from the one that appears onscreen.


Steve Eichner / Getty Images

“The first ending was Elle and Vivian [Selma Blair] in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands,” said actor Jessica Cauffiel, who played one of Elle’s friends. “The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically.”


Steve Eichner / Getty Images

“The second or third ending was a musical number on the courtroom steps, and as Elle came out, the judge, jury and everybody in the courtroom broke into song and dance,” she continued. “I’ve been waiting for somebody to leak that for 20 years.”


Eric Ford / Getty Images

Other drafted endings included: a kiss between Elle and Luke Wilson’s Emmett, her character’s law school love interest; and a scene where Selma’s Vivian founds a Blond Legal Defense Club with Elle on campus, after dying her own hair. The latter pulls from the ending of Amanda Brown’s novel, which screenwriters adapted for the Legally Blonde movie.

All very interesting ideas, but personally, I’m glad they went with this one.

You can read the full New York Times interview here.

