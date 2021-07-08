Korean investigation finds $1.48B in illegal overseas crypto transactions By Cointelegraph

Korean investigation finds $1.48B in illegal overseas crypto transactions
An interagency investigation into suspected crypto fraud and money laundering in South Korea has led to the discovery of 1.69 trillion won (about $1.48 billion) in illegal overseas cryptocurrency transactions.
According to The Korea Times, 33 people have been implicated by the Seoul Central Customs for contravening the country’s ban on overseas crypto trading.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.