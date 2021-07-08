Home Business Korean investigation finds $1.48B in illegal overseas crypto transactions By Cointelegraph

An interagency investigation into suspected crypto fraud and money laundering in South Korea has led to the discovery of 1.69 trillion won (about $1.48 billion) in illegal overseas cryptocurrency transactions.

According to The Korea Times, 33 people have been implicated by the Seoul Central Customs for contravening the country’s ban on overseas crypto trading.