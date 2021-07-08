Kim Jong Un Healthy Despite Weight Loss, South Korean Spies Say

Article content

(Bloomberg) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has lost more than 10 kilograms but has no major health issues affecting his rule, according to a South Korean lawmaker briefed by a spy agency.

The National Intelligence Service estimated that Kim lost 10 to 20 kilograms recently, Kim Byung-kee, a lawmaker briefed by the spy agency, told reporters Thursday.

The comments came after video broadcast by North Korean state media showed a dramatically thinner Kim Jong Un. The 37-year-old leader of North Korea returned to the public eye in June after being absent for most of May.

“It appears to be there’s no health problem,” Kim Byung-kee said, adding Kim Jong Un still attends major North Korean political events.

Ri Pyong-chol, a senior official in the North Korean government, has been dismissed from his position, Kim Byung-kee added.

A separate lawmaker, Ha Tae-keung, said the NIS disclosed that South Korea’s Atomic Energy Research Institute and National Fusion Research Institute have been hacked by North Korea.

