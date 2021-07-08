Jeans maker Levi Strauss beats quarterly revenue estimates By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People pass by a Levi Strauss store in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo



(Reuters) – Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:) beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday as the company benefited from higher demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets from customers returning to their normal routines following COVID-19 vaccinations.

Net revenue rose to $1.28 billion in the second quarter from $497.5 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.