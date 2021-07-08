Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.88% By Investing.com



Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.88%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.88%.

The best performers of the session on the were Daikin Industries, Ltd. (T:), which rose 3.66% or 775.0 points to trade at 21950.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) added 3.25% or 24.0 points to end at 763.0 and Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 2.22% or 36.0 points to 1656.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Otsuka Holdings Ltd (T:), which fell 4.47% or 201.0 points to trade at 4299.0 at the close. Inpex Corp. (T:) declined 4.12% or 34.0 points to end at 791.0 and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (T:) was down 3.91% or 145.0 points to 3565.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2946 to 612 and 186 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.26.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.48% or 0.35 to $71.85 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.34% or 0.25 to hit $73.18 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.20% or 3.55 to trade at $1805.65 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.60% to 109.98, while EUR/JPY fell 0.44% to 129.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.00% at 92.648.