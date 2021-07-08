Home Business Japan service sector mood up but renewed COVID curbs cloud outlook By...

Japan service sector mood up but renewed COVID curbs cloud outlook By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Customers eat sushi off a conveyor belt at a Kura Sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, June 3, 2021. Picture taken June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s service sector sentiment index rose for the first time in three months in June, a government survey showed Thursday,

even as the government prepared to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections.

The index, which rose 9.5 points to 47.6 in June, is based on a survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff who are called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends.

While that index focused on prevailing business conditions, a separate index measuring the outlook for future conditions improved for a second straight month, gaining 4.8 points to 52.4 in June.

Some analysts say the improvement could prove temporary given that the plans for a fourth round of coronavirus emergency measures in Tokyo from next week through August 22, to make the capital safer while it hosts the Olympic Games.

Based on the survey, the Cabinet Office upgraded its view of the economy, saying it was “picking up”, albeit from a severe condition.

Having also sounded a cautiously optimistic note, the Bank of Japan is set to hold a policy review on July 15-16, when it will give its latest projections for growth and inflation.

Japan’s economy shrank an annualised 3.9% in the first quarter and likely grew only modestly in the April-June period.

Many analysts expect consumption to remain a soft, due in part to a slow vaccine roll-out.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©