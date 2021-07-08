Italy’s competition watchdog starts probe into TIM deal with DAZN on Serie A By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Internet streaming service DAZN’s logo is pictured in its office in Tokyo, Japan March 21, 2017. Picture taken on March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo



MILAN (Reuters) -Italy’s antitrust regulator said on Thursday it had opened a probe into a deal between sports streaming app DAZN and Telecom Italia (MI:) (TIM) on Serie A matches to assess whether it would hurt competition.

Telecom Italia sealed a technical and distribution agreement with DAZN, which secured the rights to screen the matches of Italy’s top flight soccer league over the next three season for 2.5 billion euros ($2.95 billion).

Under the deal, the former state phone monopoly, which bets on soccer to promote its ultra-fast broadband and pay-TV services, will cover more than 40% of the annual payments DAZN has to make to Serie A, a document seen by Reuters showed.

“The agreement between TIM and DAZN could lead to significant distortions of competition,” the competition authority said in a statement.

The watchdog added the accord could be detrimental to competitive development in the pay-TV market and related busineses, including fixed retail, wholesale broadband services and mobile telecommunications.

Pay-TV operator SKY Italia, owned by Comcast (NASDAQ:), and other Telecom Italia rivals had challenged the agreement on antitrust grounds, saying the deal could strength TIM’s already dominant position in the broadband market.

($1 = 0.8480 euros)