Israel Seizes Millions in Crypto Assets From Hamas By CoinQuora

  • Israel will seize a variety of crypto assets from 84 wallet addresses.
  • The wallets allegedly belong to Hamas.
  • Elliptic believes the wallets hold $7.7 million.

Israeli officials have taken action to seize cryptocurrencies from 84 wallet addresses. These addresses could possibly be holding millions of dollars worth of cryptos. More so, the officials say that the addresses most likely belong to Hamas.

The militant, nationalist group has made gains from cashing in on in the past. However, it seems this time, the 84 wallet addresses are holding a variety of different cryptos.

According to files from the National Bureau for Counter Terrorist Financing, these assets include Bitcoin (BTC) and (ETH). Moreover, other assets include, (ADA), Stellar (XLM), Dogecoin (DOGE), (XRP), and Tron (TRX). Additionally, the wallet addresses also held a stablecoin — Tether (USDT).

