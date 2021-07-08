Is this the most annoying — or valuable — man in DeFi? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Is this the most annoying — or valuable — man in DeFi?

Even Chris Blecs biggest supporters acknowledge he can be as subtle as a sledgehammer when hes pushing for transparency from DeFi projects on Twitter.

The founder of DeFi Watch puts noses out of joint across the industry whether hes hammering Polygon for putting billions in the hands of two developers with admin keys or criticizing Rari Capital for being run by teenagers.

If you take a swing at the king…

Governance theater

Retire early with crypto? Playing with FIRE

Rogue states dodge economic sanctions, but is crypto in the wrong?

We tracked down the original Lambo guy

Crypto PR: The good, the bad and the shoddy

Is China softening on Bitcoin? A turn of phrase stirs the crypto world

Blecs journey

On the money

Bitcoiner in the ETH house

Administering the key

Kids in the kitchen

Retire early with crypto? Playing with FIRE

Rogue states dodge economic sanctions, but is crypto in the wrong?

We tracked down the original Bitcoin Lambo guy

Crypto PR: The good, the bad and the shoddy

Is China softening on Bitcoin? A turn of phrase stirs the crypto world

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR